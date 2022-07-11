Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is pleased to announce that Affie Ellis, a shareholder in its Cheyenne office, has joined the board of directors of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council (WCAC). The mission of WCAC is to encourage a lifetime of community engagement by recognizing initiative, achievement and service in young people of Wyoming. The organization is strongly supported by Wyoming’s federal congressional delegation.
As part of Ellis’ two-year term, she will act as an ambassador to the organization, support its fundraising efforts, approve its annual budget, and attend board meetings and organization events. Giving back to her local community is important to Ellis, who began volunteering when she was in high school.
“I want to support and encourage the young people of Wyoming in their volunteer efforts, with the hope that they maintain philanthropic contributions throughout their lives,” Ellis said.
For more information, visit: https://www.wcac.us/.