Afflerbach Elementary School (file photo)

Students at Afflerbach elementary will be treated to reading sessions from various community members over the course of 12 school days.

The event opened Thursday, Dec. 1 with LCSD1 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Crespo as reader.

The remaining readers are scheduled as follows:

  • Dec. 2, 2-3:30 p.m. – Gunnar Malm, County Commissioner
  • Dec. 5, 9-10 a.m. – Jim Coker, conductor, Union Pacific Railroad
  • Dec. 6, 9-11 a.m. – Deputy Sheriff Ben Jacquot and Deputy Sheriff Becky Konegni, Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
  • Dec. 7-9 (times TBD) – Matthew Bromagen as the Grinch, Principal Craig Williams, Kylie Maloney, Afflerbach Elementary School
  • Dec. 12, 1:45-3:15 p.m. – Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Keith Kautz
  • Dec. 13, 9-10 a.m. – Sgt. First Class Katie Upton, United States Army National Guard
  • Dec. 14, 9-10 a.m. – Dave Hall, Cheyenne Little Theater
  • Dec. 14, 1:30-3:30 p.m. – Melanie Hornbeck, Laramie County Library
  • Dec. 15, 9-10 a.m. – First Lady of Wyoming Jennie Gordon
  • Dec. 15, 2:15-3:30 p.m. – Santa
  • Dec. 16, 9-10 a.m. – Mayor Patrick Collins, City of Cheyenne
  • Dec. 16, 1-2 p.m. – Don Day, meteorologist, Day Weather

