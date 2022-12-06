Students at Afflerbach elementary will be treated to reading sessions from various community members over the course of 12 school days.
The event opened Thursday, Dec. 1 with LCSD1 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Crespo as reader.
The remaining readers are scheduled as follows:
- Dec. 2, 2-3:30 p.m. – Gunnar Malm, County Commissioner
- Dec. 5, 9-10 a.m. – Jim Coker, conductor, Union Pacific Railroad
- Dec. 6, 9-11 a.m. – Deputy Sheriff Ben Jacquot and Deputy Sheriff Becky Konegni, Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
- Dec. 7-9 (times TBD) – Matthew Bromagen as the Grinch, Principal Craig Williams, Kylie Maloney, Afflerbach Elementary School
- Dec. 12, 1:45-3:15 p.m. – Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Keith Kautz
- Dec. 13, 9-10 a.m. – Sgt. First Class Katie Upton, United States Army National Guard
- Dec. 14, 9-10 a.m. – Dave Hall, Cheyenne Little Theater
- Dec. 14, 1:30-3:30 p.m. – Melanie Hornbeck, Laramie County Library
- Dec. 15, 9-10 a.m. – First Lady of Wyoming Jennie Gordon
- Dec. 15, 2:15-3:30 p.m. – Santa
- Dec. 16, 9-10 a.m. – Mayor Patrick Collins, City of Cheyenne
- Dec. 16, 1-2 p.m. – Don Day, meteorologist, Day Weather