Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, center, stands with his wife Marsha Cotton and the Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee as he is announced as the CFD Grand Marshal during the AFGSC Senior Leader Conference April 7, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Grand Marshal serves as the honorary lead for of each parade and the grand entry during CFD, carrying on a legacy that has lasted over 70 years.