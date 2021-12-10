At approximately 9:45 p.m., Thursday, December 2, Cheyenne Police Officers observed a male subject walking in the middle of East Lincolnway, visibly agitated and carrying a knife in his hand.
An officer contacted the male and ordered him to drop the knife. The male refused and continued walking in the street near motorists and pedestrians.
Additional officers responded to the area and safely de-escalated the situation. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation.