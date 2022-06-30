The United States Air Force is issuing this notice to advise the public of

its intent to seek comments on the release of the draft Environmental Impact

Statement for the Sentinel (formerly known as the Ground Based Strategic

Deterrent, or GBSD) basing action and Minuteman III demilitarization at F.E.

Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Minot AFB, North Dakota.

The public hearings will provide the public the opportunity to

understand and comment on the potential environmental consequences of the

proposed Sentinel (GBSD) weapon system, which will modernize and replace

Minuteman III flight systems, weapon system command and control, and launch systems (including silos, control centers, and other ground infrastructure).

It will also address Sentinel (GBSD) and Minuteman III support locations at

Hill AFB, Utah; the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah; and Camp Guernsey,

Wyoming.

"As the Air Force celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the Minuteman

III Weapon System has been and will continue to be integral to our Nation's

defense," said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. "As we look ahead

to the next 75 years, investing in nuclear modernization is as relevant as

ever and we are committed to transitioning to the Sentinel, which will

ensure our Nation is ready to provide strategic deterrence for tomorrow."

The public hearings will be used to further identify issues to be addressed

in the environmental analysis. To effectively define the full range of

issues and concerns evaluated in the EIS, the Air Force invites

participation and comments from interested local, state, and federal

agencies and interested members of the public.

The Air Force plans to hold seven in-person public hearings at the dates,

local times and locations below:

* July 19, 5:30 pm: MHA Nation Powwow Grounds, New Town, N.D., 58763

* July 21, 5:30-8:30 pm: Minot Municipal Auditorium, Old Armory Room,

430 3rd Avenue Southwest, Minot, N.D., 58701

* July 26, 5:30-8:30 pm: Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts,

Missouri Room, 2 Park Drive South, Great Falls, Mont., 59401

* July 28, 3-6 pm: Central Montana Fair, Fergus County Fairgrounds,

153 Fairgrounds Road, Lewistown, Mont., 59457

* Aug. 2, 5:30-8:30 pm: Kimball Junior/Senior High School, 901 South

Nadine Street Kimball, Neb., 69145

* Aug. 3, 5:30-8:30 pm: Prairie High School, County Road 133, Raymer,

Colo., 80742

* Aug. 4, 5:30-8:30 pm: Laramie County Community College, ANB Bank

Leadership Center (inside the Clay Pathfinder Building), 1400 East College

Drive, Cheyenne, Wyo., 82007

Additionally, there will be two virtual public hearings via Zoom. To

register for the virtual hearings, visit https://www.gbsdeis.com/.

Registration will be available starting July 1.

. Aug. 8, 5-8 pm CDT

. Aug. 9, 5-8 pm MDT

More information on Sentinel (GBSD) and MMIII demilitarization EIS

environmental impact analysis process can be found on the project website at

https://www.gbsdeis.com/ and https://www.afgsc.af.mil/Sentinel-GBSD/.

The project website can also be used to submit comments. Comments will be

accepted at any time during the public hearings process. However, to ensure

the Air Force has sufficient time to consider public input in the

preparation of the final EIS, comments should be submitted by Aug. 15.