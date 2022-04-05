Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.