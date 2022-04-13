The U.S. Air Force is holding town meetings and community engagements in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska to inform the local public and landowners about Ground Based Strategic Deterrence activities planned in their areas from April 18 to 27, 2022.
The Air Force has started the process of determining real estate and utility easements needed for the new intercontinental ballistic missile system expected to break ground in 2026.
During these meetings, the Air Force will explain the new GBSD system mission and purpose. Then, experts will explain the next steps in the real estate process and the purpose of right-of-entry agreements to landowners. Finally, they will provide subject matter experts to answer any questions landowners might have about GBSD.
The town meetings are scheduled for April 18 in Pine Bluffs Community Center, Laramie County, Wyoming; April 20 in Banner County High School, Banner County, Nebraska; April 22 in Kimball County High School, Kimball, Nebraska; April 25 in Prairie High School for Weld and Logan County, Colorado; April 27 in Sidney High School, Cheyenne County, Nebraska. All town halls start at 6 p.m.
The Air Force is modernizing existing Minuteman III systems, including missile silos, control centers and other ground infrastructure at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Minot AFB, North Dakota.
For additional information please contact Terry Higgins, F.E. Warren Public Affairs Office at 307-773-3400 or email 90mw.pa@us.af.mil.