Airmen Leadership School Class 23-B poses for a photo with Col. Catherine Barrington, 90th Missile Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Shone, 790 Missile Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Trails End on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. ALS is the first step for young Airmen to develop their leadership skills and advance their careers.