The Be the Change Scholarship is designed to help offset the cost of continuing education for Albany County youth. It was established in 2018 after the March for Our Lives demonstration in Laramie by Precinct Committeewoman, and at the time, Albany County Democratic Secretary, Lindsay N. Stoffers.

"Seeing our community's youth take to the streets and literally march for their lives made it clear to me that our youth are the backbone of this community and of our society as a whole,” Stoffers said. “They determine the future and that march really solidified the honor (and commitment) I have to support them."

Stoffers continues to chair the six-person committee as they go into their fifth year of awarding the $1000 scholarship to a high school senior, annually. The committee, made up of dedicated individuals, includes Jennifer Wiseman, Ali Grossman (current Albany County Democrats Secretary), Bern Hinckley, Randy Wall, and Debbie Hinkel.

Students apply by filling out demographic information and answering three essay questions. One of which includes, "If you had the authority to change your school and/or community in a positive way, what specific changes would you make? Describe how and why these changes would be important for your community."

All students are encouraged to apply, regardless of party affiliation.

The 2022 scholarship was presented to this year's recipient at the July Central Committee Meeting for the Albany County Democrats.

Laramie Senior High School Senior Thomas Faber accepted the 2022 Be the Change Scholarship with family, friends, and supporting community members present. Thomas read his essay responses and accepted his award to a standing ovation.

Thomas will attend the University of Wyoming to pursue a dual major in International Studies and History, with minors in Spanish and the Honors College. Through his studies, he hopes to gain the knowledge and experiences necessary to advocate for effective and informed foreign policy. He is excited by the prospect of changing the world for the better using Democratic values and ideals.

"Thomas is a young person who earns the respect of faculty and peers though his tireless work -ethic and ability to connect to classroom material and real world applications. His reliability as a learner generates positivity ... Above all, he is kind and willing to engage all community members with a desire to understand where they are. Thomas is the type of individual that will be a notable student leader and a worthy recipient of your scholarship," Laramie Senior High School Counselor, Bryon Lee stated in a letter of support.

"My favorite part about the scholarship is that it allows us to honor and recognize these amazing, inspiring young change-makers in our community. The world can feel heavy, and sometimes the news can be discouraging. But seeing the incredible drive and talent and passion and commitment shining so brightly in the next generation - in people like Thomas - is so incredibly inspiring and fills me with hope for our future," Carrie Murthy, Albany County Democratic Chair said.