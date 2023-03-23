Albin farmer Lee Peterson earned a first-place state award in the 2022 National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) National Corn Yield Contest. Peterson yielded 58.7 bushels per acre with DEKALB® DKC43-75RIB brand blend corn in the C:No-Till Non-Irrigated Class.
“Year after year, it’s amazing to see the hard work, research and innovation farmers put in throughout the season,” said Jamie Horton, DEKALB Brand Manager. “In such a challenging industry, we are proud to be the chosen partner to provide a portfolio of products with exclusive genetics for consistent, superior performance potential farmers trust to help them meet their goals.”
Farmers who planted DEKALB corn captured the most national placement awards (17 of 27), as well as 179 state level awards, 56 of which yielded 300 bushels per acre or higher. DEKALB products provide the latest exclusive genetics from Bayer’s robust global breeding engine and product testing network to help drive consistent performance potential.
The 58th NCGA contest continues to challenge farmers to achieve record-setting yields and improve agricultural management practices for a more sustainable future.
