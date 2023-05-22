Alexandria Isabella Million Rinne of Cheyenne was among a record 3,669 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 19 and 20.
Rinne earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences.
The graduates are from 59 countries; 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam; and more than 240 Nebraska communities.
Chancellor Ronnie Green, who plans to retire at the end of June, delivered the keynote addresses during the graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies. JoAnn Martin, former CEO of Ameritas and longtime university supporter, posthumously received the 2023 Nebraska Builder Award during the undergraduate ceremony. Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska governor and former U.S. senator for Nebraska, received an honorary Doctor of Law during the ceremony. Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie F. Stacy spoke to the law graduates.
Green also presided over the ceremonies.