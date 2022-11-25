ACCC will present its Holiday Concert “FIRE” on Saturday Dec. 3 at 4:00 PM at the LCSD#1 Admin. Building Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public and will also be live-streamed at
Facebook.com/Cheyenne-All-City-Childrens-Chorus
The concert features both the Concert and Lyric Choirs under the direction of Vincent Mingils and Debbie Mathews. Songs about stars, candles, torches and even Rudolph's glowing red nose will be sung.
Alumni are invited to join the choirs on stage for “Night of Silence”. The concert will end with an audience sing-along of Christmas songs.