The Cheyenne All-City Children's Chorus will present its third concert of its 47th season entitled "WATER".
The Concert Choir and Lyric Choir will both be performing under the direction of Vincent Mingils and Debbie Mathews.
Songs on this concert will pertain to "Water" - in the form of rain, rivers, shores, mist, sailing over the ocean, fishing etc.
The concert will be held at the LCSD#1 Administration Building Auditorium at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 4.
It is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 3:30. We hope to see you there.