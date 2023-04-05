The Laramie County Community College esports team’s regular season has wrapped up and the Golden Eagles are sending everyone into the postseason!

Check out how each game title fared and what they can expect heading into playoff action!

CALL OF DUTY: 4v4 (Modern Warfare II) – 3-4 (Tied 5th)

The Golden Eagles split their final two matches of the season to retain their spot tied for the fifth seed heading into the postseason bracket of the invitational round. The team fell 3-1 to Central Community College before bouncing back to sweep State Technical College in the final week.

They finished tied with Hutchinson Community College at 3-4 but the Golden Eagles have the tiebreaker and will be facing off against Central Community College in the quarterfinals in the 4-5 matchup with opening matches scheduled for April 10th at 3:30 pm. If LCCC wins, they will move on to the semifinals the next afternoon on the 11th with match times again set for 3:30 pm.

RAINBOW SIX: SIEGE – 5-2 (Tied 3rd)

The Golden Eagles finished the season going 2-1 in their final three matches of the year and managed to pick up the third seed in the postseason field. This run included winning their final two games against SUNY Corning Community College and Pueblo Community College.

The opening round of the postseason will pit them against Harrisburg Area Community College who captured the six seed after going 4-3 in the regular season. The two teams did not face each other during the regular season and will face off at 4:30 pm on April 12th. The winner will move on to play either #2 USC Sumpter or Finger Lakes Community College in the semifinals.

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE II – 6-1 (2nd – Group 2)

Laramie County can once again feel good about their chances entering the postseason in Warzone as their duo picked up clean sweeps of Eastern Arizona College and Shelton State Community College on the way to a 6-1 record and the second seed out of Group 2.

The Golden Eagles picked up the third seed in the postseason and will face off against #14 Northland Community and Technical College in the opening round. Matches will be played on April 13th at 5:00 pm and the second round will follow at 6:30 pm against the winner of Hutchinson Community College and the Gaming Lancers.

OVERWATCH 2 – 4-3 (4th – Group 1)

The Golden Eagles went 1-2 in their final three matches of the season but that was enough to qualify for the 28 team postseason field and give them an above 500 record for the first time in school history for the regular season. The win came over Southwestern Illinois College 3-2 before dropping back to back sweeps to USC Sumpter and the Northwest Florida College Raiders.

The Golden Eagles enter the 28-team field as the 26 seed and will face off against Missouri State University – West Plains in the first round. The Grizzlies enter the field as the number seven team in the bracket after going 6-1 in the Group 2 pool. LCCC will look to pull off the upset when they play on April 15th at 3:00 pm. If they win, round 2 would follow at 5:30 pm that same day.

HEARTHSTONE – 5-2 (Tied 3rd – Group 2)

The end of the season was a firestorm for the Golden Eagles and Marek Ernst as he finished the season with wins over Northwest College (3-1) and against the third Hawking College (3-2) team in the group.

That game Ernst a postseason berth as he was in the top four teams on his side, but unfortunately, the Golden Eagles will not be able to compete in their postseason match and have been forced to forfeit the match early.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – 4-3 (Postseason qualifier)

The Golden Eagles were pitted against the same Northern Virginia team in the opening round of the postseason that they fell to in the final week of the year, and the result was unfortunately no different. LCCC put up a fight against the Night Hawks but Northern Virginia ended the season of the Golden Eagles in the first round for the second straight year.