Chadron State College's annual All-Student Juried Art Show is now open in Memorial Hall's Main Gallery through April 28. The colorful exhibit includes 50 works by Art majors, Art minors, and non-Art majors enrolled in studio art courses during Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, according to Art Professor Mary Donahue.
Formats include painting, printmaking, drawing, illustration, graphic design, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, and video.
The following artists received awards: Abigail Tidball for an Untitled linocut; Carissa Hill's ceramic piece named Painter's Cupcake Stand; Maya Goss for a mixed media Comic Cover Concept; and Levi O'Dell for a ceramic piece titled Stolen. Honorable mention went to Hill for an acrylic on windmill blades, It's Not for Everyone, and Angelyze Perez for a mixed media, Relentless.
An overflow show of additional work by CSC art majors, minors, and non-art majors will be in Gallery 232 on the second floor of Memorial Hall until April 28. Hours for both shows are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment by calling 308-432-6317