An Alabama resident is in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
The pursuit started shortly after 4:45 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a box-style commercial truck recently stolen from the Target in Cheyenne.
A WHP Trooper located and attempted to stop the truck north of Cheyenne on Interstate 25.
The truck driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued north on Interstate 25 at relatively low speeds.
WHP Troopers successfully deployed spike strips to deflate the truck tires around milepost 40 on Interstate 25, causing the driver's side tire to deflate.
The truck stopped around milepost 46 on Interstate 25, where the driver was taken into custody without further incident.
The occupant has been identified as 45-year-old Alabama resident Jerry Jones.
Jones was taken to the Laramie County Detention Center. Charges were filed for theft of the truck and eluding a peace officer.
