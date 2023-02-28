Halted debate kills 9 bills slated for discussion
The House Freedom Caucus voted with House Democrats to end debate early on Monday night, effectively killing a slew of bills, including SF0144 Chloe's law-children gender change prohibition and SF0136 Property tax relief-assessment rate reduction.
Monday, February 27, was the last day for Committee of the Whole in the second house. If a bill is not heard in committee of the whole, it dies.
“I made it clear to House members that we would stay in session until midnight to hear all of the Senate Bills on General File,” said Speaker of the House Albert Sommers. “Although many voted to continue tackling bills slated for discussion, the Freedom Caucus joined Democrats to stop debate, ensuring a number of bills still waiting to be debated would not be considered.”
SF0136 would have added another avenue for property tax relief for Wyoming citizens.
Majority Floor Leader Neiman joined Democrats in making a motion to end Committee of the Whole, abruptly stopping debate. The motion ensured SF0144 and SF0136 will not be addressed during the 67th General Session of the Legislature.
“As it stood, SF0144 had a lot of support,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Clark Stith. “We were ready to burn the midnight oil to hear SF0144 and the list of bills awaiting critical debate before Monday’s deadline. Unfortunately, the Freedom Caucus joined the Democrats to ensure those bills will not see the light of day.”