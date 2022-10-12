The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced they have awarded $5,000 to Support Our Students in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Kristen Boyles, vice president and county manager of Laramie County Abstract & Title Company in Cheyenne, nominated the nonprofit to receive the grant because of the organization’s efforts to help students in Laramie County School District 1.

Support Our Students is one of 26 nonprofit organizations across the United States that received a grant this month from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation. The Foundation announced the recipients of this year’s second round of biannual grants during ALTA ONE, ALTA’s largest annual event.

“My favorite season is officially grant season,” said Foundation Board Chair Mary O’Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. and past president of ALTA. “The impact that the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation grants have on these charitable organizations is immense. We are excited to see how this round of grants helps local communities across the country develop and grow.”

“This year, ALTA members came together to support a huge goal: to help the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation raise $1 million,” said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. “I am pleased to announce that this fall, we met that goal; since its inception in October 2020, ALTA members have gone above and beyond to support the Foundation. To date, we have given away more than $550,000 in grants to 97 community nonprofits in 36 states—plus Washington D.C.—across the country. We are grateful that, because of our members, the Foundation is able to continue its meaningful work and make an impact in so many communities.”

“We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation,” said Corey Lynn Loghry, founder of Support Our Students. “Our organization will use this grant to provide basic supplies to students in need in Laramie County School District 1.”

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. Land title insurance professionals can apply for grants on behalf of recognized 501(c)(3) organizations that they support financially or through volunteer efforts; preference is given to housing-related charities. The inaugural round of grants was announced in March 2021.