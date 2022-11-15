On America Recycles Day (November 15), the DEQ recognizes the importance and impact of recycling...and three Wyoming Recycling Rock Stars.

The recycling rate has increased from less than seven percent in 1960 to the current rate of 32 percent. An EPA study found that recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 681,000 jobs and $37.8 billion in wages.

The recycling efforts of communities and business throughout the United States have helped with this success and growth. To build on our progress, EPA encourages every American to contribute by recycling right, not only on America Recycles Day, but all year long. This means checking with your local recycling provider to know what they will accept in your recycling bin. Items like cardboard, metal cans, and paper are commonly accepted by local curbside programs, and items like plastic bags, electronics and batteries do NOT go in the curbside recycling bin.

The Department of Environmental Quality's Solid and Hazardous Waste Division would like to recognize three RECYCLING ROCK STARS from each of the solid waste districts in Wyoming.

RECYCLING ROCK STAR - District One

Eastern Laramie County Landfill is rockin' it for their efforts in recycling metals. In 2018 they recycled 18.84 tons. In 2021 they recycled 9,107.76 tons!

RECYCLING ROCK STAR - District Two

Teton County Recycling Center is showing how its done with their recycling efforts with textiles.

In fiscal year 2021, they recycled 19 tons (with vendor shutdowns)

In fiscal year 2022 recycled 80.2 tons - a 322% increase!

Teton County recently begun mattress recycling to service the tourism industry

RECYCLING ROCK STAR - District Three

The City of Sheridan Recycling Center rocks it for providing curbside recycling to 6,794 residential and 848 commercial customers. Additionally, they provide four recycling and six green waste drop-off sites for County and City.

Cardboard is recycled and baled at the City of Sheridan Recycling Center

You can be a RECYCLING ROCK STAR too by recycling everyday!