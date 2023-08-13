Concerning Wyoming Data Shows Record Number of Wyoming Residents Disenrolled from Medicaid, Many of Whom Could Still Be Eligible

– Highlighting Need for State to Review or Pause Renewal Process–

More than 10,000 individuals were disenrolled from the state Medicaid program in the first four months since Wyoming resumed eligibility reviews in Medicaid following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the data released by the Wyoming Department of Health this week, 10,100 of those disenrolled from Wyoming Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP are for procedural reasons, meaning an enrollee was unable to complete the full process because of burdensome paperwork or a lack of timely notification, and may still be eligible for coverage.

“The redetermination process must undergo a thorough evaluation when such an alarmingly high number of people are not being renewed,” noted Kristin Page-Nei, Wyoming Government Relations Director at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). “While we understand the importance of making sure those covered by Medicaid are still eligible for their coverage, it’s equally as important that Wyoming conducts the right processes and outreach to ensure that children and adults keep their health care coverage, rather than put Wyomingites at further risk for gaps in access to lifesaving care.”

According to a report by Kaiser Family Foundation, most Medicaid enrollees were not aware that states are now permitted to resume disenrolling people from the Medicaid program following the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency and nearly half report that they have not previously been through the Medicaid renewal process.

Because Wyoming is one of 10 remaining states that have held out on expanding Medicaid, low-income adults disenrolled in Wyoming have few, if any, affordable options for health coverage.

ACS CAN staff serving Wyoming have been closely monitoring the process to ensure Wyoming carries out best practices to keep eligible individuals enrolled and ensure continuity of their care, which is critical for patients who need access to timely screenings and continued treatment to survive cancer.

“In light of the massive loss of coverage for potentially eligible individuals, we urge WDH to pause the process temporarily and ensure more Wyomingites don’t lose critical coverage they need,” added Page-Nei. “A temporary pause will provide the opportunity to improve the process, including being diligent in assessing and confirming that those losing coverage are in fact, no longer eligible, as well as directing them to alternative coverage options.”