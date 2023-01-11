Wyoming becomes the 36th state chapter of Americans for Prosperity

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is expanding its broad-based grassroots outreach efforts to the state of Wyoming.

AFP-Wyoming will officially open its doors in Sundance, Wyoming on January 17th, 2023. This expansion marks the 36th state where AFP is actively working to advance liberty and economic opportunity for all Americans.

Former state representative, Tyler Lindholm, will join AFP-Wyoming as the new state director. Lindholm brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and will be responsible for leading AFP’s efforts to hold state government officials accountable and to advance grassroots initiatives.

“I am thrilled to lead AFP’s Wyoming chapter as we work to cut regulation and expand access to economic opportunity across our state,” said Tyler Lindholm, AFP-Wyoming State Director. “With my service as a U.S. Navy veteran and experience in the public and private sectors, I have the unique ability to expand AFP’s dynamic role throughout Wyoming as we strive to advance policies that will help people improve their lives.”

Before joining AFP, Lindholm served as the Majority Whip in the Wyoming House of Representatives and most recently as U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ (R-WY) state policy director.

The AFP Wyoming office will be opened shortly after the 2023 legislative session commences. Please reach out to Tyler Lindholm with any questions, media@afphq.org or 307-282-0968.

Americans for Prosperity is one of the largest grassroots organizations in the country and remains committed to working closely with our team of local partners to promote free markets, individual liberty, and limited government.