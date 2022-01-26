Will oversee the management of 17.5 million surface acres of public lands

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Director Tracy Stone-Manning announced today that Andrew Archuleta has been selected as the new BLM Wyoming State Director. In this position, Archuleta will be responsible for overseeing the management of 17.5 million surface acres of public lands and more than 40 million acres of Federal sub-surface mineral estate. Archuleta will report to the BLM WY State Office in late February 2022.

As BLM Wyoming State Director, Archuleta will also oversee more than 600 permanent staff and 150 seasonal employees who help manage a myriad of public land uses and resources, including energy development, livestock grazing, outdoor recreation and the protection and control of wild horses and burros.

“Andrew brings almost three decades of service and leadership experience to his new role, and he has been at the forefront of some of our most important initiatives. His understanding of rural communities and the challenges they face coupled with the expertise he has developed will continue to benefit the BLM and the Wyoming communities and constituencies we serve,” Stone-Manning said.

Archuleta’s career in federal service began more than 28 years ago and includes almost 15 years with the BLM. He has held several important assignments in recent years including BLM Colorado’s Northwest District Manager, the acting Division Chief for Fluid Minerals program and most recently served as the District Manager for BLM’s California Desert District. In addition, he has also worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

A Colorado native, Archuleta earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology and a master’s degree in wildlife toxicology, both from Colorado State University. He is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys backpacking, hiking, snowshoeing, biking, skiing, hunting and fishing.

Archuleta replaces Kim Liebhauser, who served as acting director and will return to her permanent role as BLM Wyoming Associate State Director.

Governor Mark Gordon has responded to an announcement by the Bureau of Land Management that Andrew Archuleta has been selected as the new BLM Wyoming State Director. The Governor issued the following statement:

“I am glad to learn BLM has named a Wyoming State Director and I look forward to meeting Mr. Archuleta in the very near future to discuss the numerous urgent issues Wyoming has proactively addressed throughout my administration. These include oil and gas leasing and other energy development; the important role of livestock on Western ranges; migration corridors and other critical wildlife concerns; the Greater sage-grouse; and invasive species.”