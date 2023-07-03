I know you have tremendous volunteers in your community. AARP Wyoming would like to recognize them.

Click here to submit your nomination for the Andrus Award, the state’s top volunteer award for those over age 50.

This volunteer award recognizes individuals who share their experience, talent, and skills in ways that significantly enrich the lives of others. Take a moment to think about the person (or couple) that does a lot for your community. Is it someone who volunteers at your Senior Center serving meals or in the community garden? Is it someone who advocates for older adults at the city council? Maybe they’re helping out at the local library or museum.

AARP Volunteers – you are encouraged to nominate each other or others in your community, so don’t be shy! Being an AARP member or volunteer is NOT a requirement.

The winner will be honored at a dinner later this fall. If your nominee wins, AARP Wyoming will make a $500 donation to the charity/community organization of your choice.

The nomination deadline is July 15. So nominate today. The form will take 5-10 minutes to complete.

Andrus Award Criteria

• Nominees must be 50 or older

• The achievements, accomplishments or service on which nominations are based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

• Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered

• Elected or appointed officials currently serving in office are not eligible

• Married couples or domestic partners who perform service together are eligible;

• The recipient does not need to be an AARP volunteer or an AARP member

• The recipient must live in Wyoming

• Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible

• This is not a posthumous award