Angelina Stinson of Cheyenne competed in speech and debate national championship events March and April 2023. The team attended the Asynchronous Speech Championship March 22-26, the AFA National Speech Tournament March 31-April 3 and the National Christian College Forensics Association Tournament March 30-April 1.

The Asynchronous Speech Championship national tournament was conducted online. Senior Angelina Stinson advanced to quarter finals in persuasive speaking and dramatic interpretation. Senior Jayson Klaumann advanced to semifinals in communication analysis, and freshman Alayna Laughridge was a non-advancing top novice in persuasive speaking. Overall, the team placed eighth in the Ocean Division Sweepstakes, which includes all 33 schools participating at the tournament, regardless of entry size.

The National Christian College Forensics Invitational is a national tournament for Christian institutions. This year's event took place in Nampa, Idaho. Concordia Nebraska's forensics students placed as follows:

After Dinner Speaking: junior Thomas Welch 6th

Communication Analysis: Jayson Klaumann 3rd and freshman Brynn Holtmeier 6th

DUO Interpretation: Jayson Klaumann and junior Gwen Gaunt 6th

Novice Extemporaneous Speaking: freshman Quinlan Hendrickson 4th

Informative Speaking: Jayson Klaumann 2nd

Program Oral Interpretation: Brynn Holtmeier 5th and top novice

Novice Individual Sweeps: Brynn Holtmeier 3rd

"I'm so proud of how our team performed! This is the first time we've had significant representation of both speech and debate at a national level," said Assistant Speech and Debate Coach Malia Frerking. "Our debate program is still young, but the way the debaters performed over nationals really set the foundation for the future of the team."

The team was named Division 3 Speech Team Sweeps champions at this event and also enjoyed 3rd place in Division 2 Debate Team Sweeps.

"This was the first year I participated in the NCCFI and, overall, it was a positive experience. I was able to bond with my teammates and meet new individuals in a competitive, yet friendly and supportive, atmosphere. With many of us on the team being from Nebraska originally, I think the team and I represented the state well with our successes, and it was intriguing to see the different styles of speaking from other parts of the country, specifically the west and east coasts. Hopefully the success the team members received at this tournament will motivate themselves as competitive speakers, and the team as a whole, to rise to newer and newer levels," said Klaumann.

The American Forensics Association National Speech Champions is the most difficult tournament to qualify to in the country. This year's event took place in Santa Ana, California. Stinson was named National All American, a first for Concordia Nebraska Forensics. She also advanced to quarter finals in persuasive speaking. Sophomore Madelyn Graham advanced to quarter finals in dramatic interpretation. The Concordia team also placed 20th in Open Team Sweepstakes, the university's first top 20 finish ever at this event.

"Experiencing nationals this year was a once in a lifetime experience. The atmosphere was like something out of a movie. Everyone there was grateful to be experiencing something in person, something many people have been waiting years to get back. After AFA at Santa Ana College was cancelled in 2020, people knew they were going to arrive at that school with a hunger for success and a vengeance for the voices we lost during COVID. The competition reflected that. Everyone spoke like it would be their last. I can't think of a better way to end my forensics career or a better group of people to do it with. I will forever hold Concordia Nebraska speech close to my heart," said senior Sabrina Reed.

"Remaining in the Top 10 of all participating schools at ASC was very fulfilling. We were one of very few schools with more than 20 participants and the results show what the strength of large entries can do," added Head Coach of Speech and Debate Joe Davis. "We had to split the team up for the in-person national tournaments this year but both proved to represent the university well. Placing in both speech and debate sweepstakes at Christian Nationals was always a goal I knew we could accomplish with the two vans worth of students attending, but breaking into the top 20 at the AFA NST with so few students and for the first time ever was an incredible recognition I will never forget!"

Students who attended the Speech and Debate National Championships Include:

Kiana Abbott, junior, Bennington, Neb

Grace Donnelly, freshman, Three Forks, Mont.

Gwen Gaunt, junior, Hastings, Neb.

Madelyn Graham, sophomore, Grand Island, Neb.

Quinlan Hendrickson, freshman, Lincoln, Neb.

Anna Hoier, sophomore, Plattsmouth, Neb.

Brynn Holtmeier, freshman, Tobias, Neb.

Tristin Kinderknecht, junior, Salina, Kan.

Jayson Klaumann, senior, Fairbury, Neb.

Matt Koenig, freshman, Kalispell, Mont.

Megan Lange, sophomore, Citrus Heights, Calif.

Alayna Laughridge, freshman, Waterloo, Iowa

McKenna McSpadden, junior, Parker, Colo.

Esther Molina, freshman, Stanton, Neb.

Abigail Niemeier, freshman, St. Libory, Neb.

Victoria Perry, junior, Shelby, Neb.

Sabrina Reed, senior, Crete, Neb.

Angelina Stinson, senior, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Alex Vieselmeyer, junior, Amherst, Colo.

Thomas Welch, junior, Jefferson City, Mo.