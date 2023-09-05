On Thursday, August 24th, Cheyenne Animal Control Officers were informed of a dog who’d been roaming loose since 2019 while responding to a different incident in the area. According to neighbors, an abandoned home in the 1000 Block of Drew Court caught fire in 2018 and hadn't been inhabited since 2019 when the landowner passed away. According to old animal control case reports, officers employed by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter had been attempting to capture a dog matching this description back in March of 2021 in the same area.
On the morning of Thursday, August 31st, Animal Control Officers Nguyen and Kindsvater set a live trap in an attempt to capture the medium-sized black and white collie mix after unsuccessful attempts to capture the dog by hand. After checking the trap throughout the day, Officer Nguyen noticed the collie had been caught that afternoon. Officers Nguyen and Kindsvater transported the collie to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter where he’ll be placed on a stray hold for three days awaiting any potential owners who may be searching for him.
Please contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter at 307-632-6655 if you would like more information regarding this sweet pup.