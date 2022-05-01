On Thursday, April 28th Animal Control received a phone call about an injured cat. Upon the officer's arrival it was confirmed that the cat’s tail had become stuck in the mechanism used to move the driver’s seat forward and backward. With help from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s veterinarian, the cat was sedated and was able to be removed from the car. Unfortunately, the cat’s tail could not be saved but her life was.
For more information about Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control visit www.cheyennecity.org/AnimalControl. For any questions or concerns involving domestic animals, please feel free to contact Animal Control at (307)-637-6206.