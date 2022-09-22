On September 16, Cheyenne Animal Control received a call from a concerned citizen regarding screams coming from an electrical pipe.
Upon arrival, Animal Control Officers Teasley and Wagner were able to find and recover a 5-week-old kitten from a 4-foot-deep electrical pipe and safely transported it to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for veterinary care. After receiving a clean bill of health, the kitten is now being fostered by the Animal Control officers who rescued her.
If you would like to adopt rescued animals such as this one, please check out the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s website at https://www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org/ or call (307) 632-6655.
If you have any questions regarding animal-related issues or ordinances, please check out the Laramie County/Cheyenne Animal Control's website at https://www.cheyennecity.org/Your-Government/Departments/Compliance-Division/Animal-Control or call Animal Control Dispatch at (307) 637-6206.