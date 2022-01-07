On January 6th at approximately 2:00 p.m., Cheyenne Animal Control Dispatch received a call regarding a cat stuck in a swamp cooler out in the frigid cold weather. The reporting party stated they had heard meowing all night but couldn't locate the cat until this morning.
When Animal Control officers and backup arrived on scene, they were able to remove the fan and release the cat. Luckily, the cat was safe and unharmed.
With temperatures dropping into the negatives, Cheyenne Animal Control would like to remind the public to doublecheck you animals and ensure your pets have safe and adequate shelter for the weather. If you have any questions or concerns regarding any animals' welfare, please contact Cheyenne Animal Control at 307-637-6206.