Last Tuesday, Laramie County Animal Control received word about a kitten stuck inside the wheel well of a minivan at the Breeze Thru Car Wash.
The reporting party had just gone through the carwash when she heard a kitten crying for help from their vehicle. When Animal Control Officers Nguyen and Teasley responded to the scene, they safely removed the wet kitten from the minivan's wheel.
They brought the animal to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, where she received a clean bill of health. Thanks to these officers and the kind citizens of Cheyenne, this kitten can have a second chance at one of its nine lives.
If you would like to adopt rescued animals like this, please check out the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s website at https://www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org/