The City Council has identified the annexation of county pockets as a 2022 priority.
The City will be moving forward on this and plans future public meetings for the areas under consideration so the property owners can ask questions to get a better understanding of the process and potential impacts.
At this time, an annexation phasing plan has not been identified. Property owners in areas that will be annexed will be notified in advance of any annexation action.
Information regarding the County Pockets Annexation is on the City’s website at www.cheyennecity.org/Annexation. A work session regarding annexations was held on June 24th and can be viewed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQhba42993w