India Hayford of Casper and Ann Stebner Steele of Laramie are the recipients of the Wyoming Arts Council’s 2023 Doubleday and Blanchan writing awards.
Stebner Steele won the Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Writing Award for the entry, “Land Until the Sky Comes Down,” and Hayford received the Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award for the entry, “Stone and Other Stories.”
Honorable mentions were awarded to Sarah Hamilton of Casper, Catherine Reeves of Cheyenne, and Amy Hollon of Laramie for the Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Writing Award. Pamela Galbreath and Callie Plaxco of Laramie and Kathleen Smith of Gillette received honorable mentions for the Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award.
Ann Stebner Steele is a writer, mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, teacher, horsewoman, backpacker, water-lover. She is a fifth generation Wyomingite who loves the wide horizons, dynamic skies, and sage-covered hills of the place where she lives. She was born in Rawlins, Wyoming and raised in the Red Desert and the Wind River Mountains. After she completed her M.F.A. in Creative Writing at the University of Idaho, she and her husband returned to Wyoming and now live in Laramie with their son, two dogs, one cat, and one horse. Her work has been published in “Orion,” “Souvenir Lit Journal,” “Western Confluence Magazine,” and the anthology “Atlantic City: Voices from a Powerful Place.” She has also been featured reading her work on Public Radio International’s “Living on Earth” program.
India Hayford is a naturalist, historical reenactor, teacher, and artist. Her short stories and feature articles have appeared in various regional and national publications, including “Threads and Needle Arts.” For the last eight years she has written “The Howl,” a quarterly wildlife newsletter with national distribution. She is the author of two books on embroidery design and is writing a third about Yemenite Jewish embroidery. She recently completed a novel, “Hiraeth,” and is working on a short story collection to be published in 2024. India lives in Natrona County with her husband, Roy, with whom she shares two children, two grandchildren, and half a dozen dogs and cats.
The Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Writing Award and the Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award are made possible through the generosity of a private donor. The Blanchan award is given for the best writing that is informed by a relationship with the natural world; the Doubleday award is given for the best writing by a woman writer. Both awards are designed to bring attention to writers in Wyoming who have not yet received wide recognition for their work, and to support emerging writers at crucial times in their careers. The juror for this year was Laura Pritchett.
The Doubleday and Blanchan awards program is an annual competition administered by the Wyoming Arts Council. For more information about the awards visit the Arts Council website wyomingartscouncil.org or call 307-247-6673.