The Cheyenne Ice and Events Center (1530 W. Lincolnway) is holding its 8th Annual Chicken Curling Tournament on Saturday, March 26th!
Teams of up to four people will compete in a double-elimination format for chicken curling glory. Using donated frozen chickens, teams will test their curling accuracy over several rounds within a match to see who comes out with the most points. The team with the most points at the end of the match will advance to their next matchup. Malt beverages to be served by Vino’s during the tournament. Be ready to have a great time!
Stop by the Ice & Events Center to register your team or e-mail ksmith@cheyennecity.org to be sent a registration packet. The team fee of $60, and completed registration, is due Tuesday, March 22nd at 12:00 p.m. After the registration deadline, the late fee will be $75 until March 26th at 10:00 a.m., on a space availability basis. For more information, please contact Katherine Smith at (307) 637-6319.