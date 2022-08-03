Archaic Engineering inside Glen Canyon Dam jeopardizes water supply for 30 million people in California, Arizona, Nevada
Falling water levels in Lake Powell, America’s second-largest reservoir, are exposing this engineering flaw. Lake Powell is on the cusp of dropping below the minimum water level needed to generate electricity through its power turbines.
But the most serious problem is not about hydropower generation.
Once water levels behind Glen Canyon Dam drop below the hydropower turbines, another set of water tubes must be used to deliver water to California, Arizona and Nevada, the Lower Basin states. Once that happens, it’s only a matter of time before not enough water is being released through the dam to meet the water delivery obligations of the 1922 Colorado River Compact.
The lowest set of tubes are known as the River Outlet Works, which are limited in the amount of water they are able to push downstream through the dam.
The lowest set of tubes are known as the River Outlet Works, which are limited in the amount of water they are able to push downstream through the dam. As reservoir levels drop, the amount of water flowing out of Glen Canyon Dam is gradually reduced until the dam becomes a barrier to satisfying minimum water delivery obligations to the three Lower Basin states.
This means that Arizona, California and Nevada’s water supply from the Colorado River will be cut drastically, creating a water supply crisis and legal quagmire.
“The Bureau should have fixed this antique plumbing problem five years ago – now they have to race to force states to cut water use,” said Zach Frankel, the executive director of the Utah Rivers Council.
In an effort to avoid this crisis, the Bureau of Reclamation announced that the seven states in the Colorado River Basin have until August 15 to create a new plan to cut a whopping 2 - 4 million acre-feet of water from their use – as much as 1/3 of the river’s annual flow.
“If we’ve learned anything in recent years, it’s that Colorado River management needs to be more adaptive and dynamic,” said Eric Balken, the executive director of Glen Canyon institute. “Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing will soon limit our ability to adapt our new reality.”
Even if water managers implement 2 - 4 million acre-feet of cuts, it may not be enough to keep Lake Powell’s water levels high enough to avoid downstream water shortfalls because of Glen Canyon Dam’s archaic plumbing. If the states do not agree on a plan, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Secretary of Interior will impose these huge water cuts on the states.
"For years, the Bureau has been overpromising while Mother Nature under-delivers," said Kyle Roerink, Executive Director of the Great Basin Water Network. "It is time the Bureau and Congress act to protect the interests of millions of Americans in the Lower Basin. How much risk can our nation's leaders stomach?"
The failure to meet the water delivery obligations will have major impacts on water supplies in the Lower Basin states, but it will also have impacts on the Upper Basin states. Lower Basin states could incite litigation, demand water from Upper Basin reservoirs, and force curtailment of Upper Basin usage. This would have economic impacts on Upper Basin communities ranging from reduced agricultural production and limited urban growth, to restricted recreation.
The report’s authors urge immediate funding from Congress to retrofit Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to allow water delivery obligations to be met on a long-term basis. This work must begin immediately to avoid a water delivery crisis, since Glen Canyon Dam is effectively becoming an obstacle to delivering water to downstream water users.
“The purpose for building major dams on the Colorado River was to end the water delivery method called run-of-the-river, and its unpredictable water volumes were either too high, or too low for water managers to plan around,” said John Weisheit, executive director of Colorado River Waterkeeper. “As the reservoirs today approach near-empty conditions, the run-of-the-river problem will soon circle back into existence.”