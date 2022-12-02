Laramie County School District 1’s Nutrition Services Department would like to remind families in the district about the importance of filling out free and reduced meal applications.

“We recognize that many families in our community may be struggling due to a variety of economic factors,” said Ashley Roth, Nutrition Services program administrator. “Our goal is to ensure that our students are safe and well-nourished while they are at school as we recognize this plays a major role in their academic readiness and overall well-being.”

Last year, school meals were free, as the meals were fully subsidized under Federal COVID-19 relief funds. However, with the absence of these funds this year, districts nationwide went back to their previous meal charge policies.

According to Roth, school principals work with their families to ensure students receive a meal. Once meal account balances begin to dwindle or fall in the negative, families will be notified daily via email. After four meals on credit are consumed, the principal or designated staff member will contact the family to encourage them to fill out a free and reduced meal application. Students may charge 10 unpaid meals, after which students receive an alternate meal.

The alternate meal is the same as a regular meal with the exception being that the entrée is replaced with a cheese sandwich. With both options, students also receive milk, and fruit and vegetables from the health bar. Dietary concerns are always accommodated.

“We never want our students to be hungry in our schools, which is why we discreetly provide them with a healthy, alternate meal.” Roth explained.

Roth explained principals work diligently with families to ensure a plan is established along with a safety net. Families who find themselves in a negative meal balance are encouraged to work with their principals to develop that solution.

“The reason we have a healthy alternative is to ensure students are never without a meal while the safety net is being determined,” Roth said.

She explained that on any given day, school meal debt varies due to the volume of meals being served and the payments being accepted. Once it is paid off, more debt is often incurred. At the end of November, 78 percent of meal debt consisted of students who did not have a free or reduced meal application on file.

“We appreciate local groups like Moms for Liberty and the First Lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative that have stepped up to help us relieve some of this debt,” Roth said. “This year, we are providing community members with a way to donate to this cause directly through our ‘Feed it Forward’ program.”

Feed it Forward is managed by LCSD1 Nutrition Services and operates on donations. Principals throughout the district have access to the account to assist students who do not have sufficient funds in their accounts due to circumstances beyond their control and for those who do not qualify for meal benefits.

Community members who wish to donate directly to the Feed it Forward program may do so via cash or check to the LCSD1 Nutrition Services Department, 3320 Maxwell Ave. Families with students in the district may donate directly through their child’s school meal account. For more information, contact Nutrition Services at 771-2489.