The University of Wyoming Extension has partnered with AmeriCorps to offer part-time community service opportunities in county offices across the state and on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

“UW Extension is committed to serving the people of Wyoming and we are excited about building capacity to directly serve our communities,” says Bridger Feuz, interim associate director of UW Extension.

AmeriCorps members will support capacity-building projects in UW Extension’s three main focus areas: 4-H youth development, agriculture and natural resources, and community vitality and health. Members can expect a time commitment of approximately 10–20 hours of service per week.

Responsibilities may include providing experiential learning opportunities for local communities, coordinating Master Gardener and Cent$ible nutrition programming, facilitating community conversations and engaging in various outreach efforts.

Anyone who is interested in serving their community through extension work is encouraged to apply. Prior community service and volunteer experience is preferred, but not required. Applicants must be 17 years of age or older and possess a high school diploma or GED.

Members will receive a modest living stipend and are eligible for AmeriCorps education awards upon completion of their term of service. Parents and grandparents ages 55 and above may be eligible to transfer their education awards to children or grandchildren.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply by the end of April, though positions will remain open until filled. Members are required to fulfill a total hourly commitment over the course of their term of service, beginning in spring 2023 and ending in October.

Potential AmeriCorps members are asked to indicate up to three county location preferences for service placement in their application, along with a resume, cover letter and two references.

Accepted applicants will participate in a one-week orientation at the beginning of their service term as well as other trainings led by UW Extension and its AmeriCorps affiliates. Members will be supervised by and work cooperatively with UW Extension employees.

Visit https://bit.ly/uwe-americorps-2023 to apply. For more information, call (307) 766-5124.