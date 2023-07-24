The Aquatics Center is thrilled to announce that it will be conducting a slide restoration project from July 31 through August 7 to ensure our visitors' continued safety and enjoyment.

The restoration work will include essential tasks such as cleaning and washing the slide tower, sanding and repainting the slide tower, polishing and waxing slide interiors, applying new caulking on slide towers, and performing gel coat repairs to the slide interiors.

During the renovation period, recreational swims hosted on weekdays will have a shortened duration, ending at 3 p.m. However, weekend open swims and parties will proceed as usual.

While the slides will not be available during this period, we will offer a reduced rate on recreational swims.

Cheyenne’s Aquatic Center strives to ensure minimal disruptions during the project. The safety and satisfaction of our guests are our top priorities throughout the restoration process.