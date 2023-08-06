The Cheyenne Aquatics Center has announced an increase in its fees. Here are the new fees, effective September 5:

Aqua Exercise

5x week classes: $58.00

4x week classes: $57.00

3x week classes: $56.00

2x week classes: $55.00

1x week class $54.00

Lessons

Swim 1-4

**Swim 1-4’s duration will be increased by 10 minutes.

$57.00 per session

Preschool Level 1 -3

$50.00

The fee increases were announced in a letter to the community:

Dear valued members and aquatic exercise enthusiasts:

We hope this statement finds you in good health and high spirits. With a mixture of gratitude and anticipation, we address you today to share an important update regarding our aquatic exercise classes and lessons.

After careful consideration, we have decided to increase our fees for the first time in four years. We understand that this may come as a surprise, and we want to take this opportunity to explain the rationale behind this adjustment.

Over the past few years, we have strived to provide you with the best possible experience in our facilities, offering a wide range of aquatic exercise classes and lessons to meet your fitness goals. However, sustaining the quality of our services has become increasingly challenging without adjusting our pricing structure.

One of the key factors driving this decision is the escalating costs associated with maintaining our facilities. The prices of essential components, such as parts, lights, and electricity, have risen significantly over the years. As a result, we find ourselves faced with mounting expenses that cannot be overlooked.

By implementing this fee increase, we aim to ensure the long-term sustainability of our operations and continue delivering exceptional services to our valued members. These adjustments will allow us to cover the rising costs, maintain the high standards you have come to expect, and invest in further improvements to enhance your overall experience.

We understand that any change in pricing can raise concerns, and we want to assure you that we have done a thorough market analysis to ensure our fees remain competitive within the local landscape. Our primary goal is balancing affordability for our members and securing the necessary resources to sustain our operations.

We remain committed to providing you with a supportive and enjoyable environment that facilitates your fitness journey. Our dedicated team of instructors and staff will continue to deliver the same level of expertise, care, and enthusiasm you have come to rely on.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support during this transition. Your loyalty is invaluable to us, and we will continue to work tirelessly to exceed your expectations. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this fee adjustment, please do not hesitate to contact our team, who will be more than happy to assist you.

These changes will be effective for all classes and lessons that begin on or after September 5; details on the price increases can be found on the home page of www.cheyenneaquatics.com/