The Wyoming State Archives hosts a presentation and Q&A session on, "Savino ‘S.C.’ Lopez, From Farmer to a Voice for Wyoming’s Latin Americans," with Sue Lopez and Cynthia Richmond on Thursday, October 13, at 7 p.m.

This will be a live, in-person event with an option for participating virtually. The event will be held in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.

For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3pAAzYd. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursdays evening speaker series.

Cynthia Richmond and Sue Lopez, the granddaughters of S.C. Lopez and natives of Cheyenne will share an overview of the life and legacy of Savino “S.C.” Lopez, the founder of the Latin American Association Inc. and the National Latin American Federation.

Specific topics to be discussed include Savino “S.C.” Lopez’s journey to Cheyenne; his vision and mission to promote Civil Rights and equality for Latin Americans; and reflections on his life as a husband, father and grandfather.

Cynthia Richmond graduated from Cheyenne Central High School. She spent her career with Mountain Bell/AT&T in Denver and Utah, moving up in the company through Equipment Engineering, Dial Assignment, and Service Adviser.

After taking early retirement, she started her own company specializing in telephone services support, training, courses, and management, where she contracted with many large entities such as governmental offices and AT&T. Today, Cynthia is retired, married, volunteers, and works “uncharacteristic” jobs of her choice.

Susanna “Sue” M. Lopez has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English/Journalism from the University of Wyoming. Sue was an English and Journalism teacher at Cheyenne Central High School for 12 years and then spent the next 19 years teaching English at Cheyenne East High School.

During her tenure, Sue served on several building and district level committees, and she developed as well as taught the curriculum for Multicultural Literature, initially an English elective, but later earning a Senior English status.

Sue was recognized by the University of Wyoming’s Honors Program in 2000 as an outstanding pre-college teacher and her “critical role in influencing the intellectual development of tomorrow’s leaders.”

In 2002, Sue was named HOPE’s (Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education) Teacher of the Year and recognized by Laramie County School District #1 for her achievement. She also was an Opinion Columnist with the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle. Currently, Sue is married and enjoying retirement in northern Colorado.

The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Our final speaker for the year is in November. Evan Green will be presenting on firearms and stories from the Wyoming State Museum. Our speaker series will resume in January 2023, with others scheduled throughout the year.

To view upcoming events, check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events. A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s history.

For more information, contact Sara Davis, Wyoming State Archivist, at sara.davis@wyo.gov or call the WSA at 307-777-7826.

The Wyoming State Archives is accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. If you require special assistance, please contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.