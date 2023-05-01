As part of the first stage of the Laramie County School District 1 south triad facilities plan, next school year, Arp Elementary students will be moving to the district’s swing space at Eastridge Elementary.

The space is used when school buildings are being remodeled or demolished and rebuilt.

According to LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo, Arp Elementary exceeds 150% capacity, infrastructure is failing and neighboring construction is displacing wildlife onto school grounds.

“This school year, we are doing everything we can to minimize the effects on our students; however, these are only short-term solutions, and the school has truly reached the end of its useful life,” Crespo said. “The health and safety of our students and staff is paramount and moving forward, it is necessary to close the building so that demolition and site preparation for rebuilding the school can be done.”

According to Andy Knapp, LCSD1’s executive director of support operations, six of the district’s 10 south triad elementary schools are among the oldest schools in Wyoming and are candidates for replacement based on condition.

The district’s three-tiered facilities approach in the south triad includes the construction of a new fifth and sixth grade (5/6) school to provide capacity relief for other schools in the triad, modernize the learning environment and advance the triad system objectives.

Additionally, the district plans to construct new 400-seat Arp and Cole elementary buildings at their current locations.

These schools will house kindergarten through fourth grade students.

Fifth and sixth grade students will attend the new 5/6 school.

In preparation, the district has begun demolishing the Frontier Academy building adjacent to Cole Elementary and will demolish the old Arp building this year.

“We are able to make these moves now due to the partnerships we have developed,” Crespo said. “Last year as part of our strategic plan we began taking families, community members, legislators and members of the School Facilities Department on tours of our buildings so they could see the situation for themselves.”

Wyoming is one of two states in the nation that has committed to funding local education, including facilities, with state revenue.

“The district has had a long-range facility plan established with the School Facilities Department since 2002,” Knapp said. “All schools in the south triad plan have been on the long-range plan since its inception and were slated to have been remedied by 2012.”

“During our tours, so many community members, government officials and legislators acknowledged the needs of our students,” Crespo said. “We are so grateful for these partnerships and our legislators who have set aside funding for these projects. We look forward to presenting once again to the school Facilities Commission at their next meeting in June so that we can address these long-standing needs.”