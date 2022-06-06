Sunday, May 15 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism at the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility located at 307 West 17th Street.
Responding officers found that eleven windows had been smashed out of three vehicles parked in the garage.
Two male suspects were seen running from the scene.
A citizen followed one of the suspects and captured a cell phone photo of him.
The photo was posted on social media and led to a tip that identified the suspect as Charles Rees Karn, 18, from Cheyenne.
Thursday, June 2 Cheyenne Police Officers located Karn at a residence near the 3100 block of Grier Boulevard.
He was arrested and transported to the Laramie County Jail, where he remains, on a felony charge of destruction and defacement of property.