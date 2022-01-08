Friday, January 7 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ridge Road to investigate a possible stolen vehicle.

A responding officer observed the suspect vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Rogue, and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver of the Rogue accelerated to a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit to east I-80, then back into the city.

As the vehicles re-entered city limits, the suspect, later identified as Joseph Vest, 31, of Colorado, proceeded to drive recklessly.

Due to safety concerns, the officer attempted to terminate the pursuit; however, Vest continued at a high rate of speed, running a red light at the intersection of North College Drive and East Pershing Boulevard resulting in a collision with three other vehicles.

It was later determined that the Rogue was an overdue rental car from Denver, Colorado that did not belong to Vest.

Vest and two additional vehicle occupants, Travis Madrid, 31, of Colorado and Rebekka Reichard, 26, of Colorado sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) for treatment.

None of the occupants of the victim vehicles were injured.

The three suspects were all found to have outstanding warrants.

Vest and Reichard were released from CRMC and booked into the Laramie County Jail on charges of:

• Joseph Vest: aggravated fleeing and eluding resulting in bodily injuries to others, aggravated fleeing and eluding resulting in property damage > $10,000, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, Wyoming warrant for possession of methamphetamine (3rd offense)

• Rebekka Reichard: Colorado warrant for failure to appear – original charge of theft Madrid remains hospitalized with an outstanding warrant:

• Travis Madrid: Wyoming warrant for failure to appear – original charge of possession of a controlled substance