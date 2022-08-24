Work from professional fine artists with local roots will be on display at Laramie County Community College Aug. 22-Sept. 16 as part of the Ed & Caren Murray Art Series.
The show, titled Home Grown: Laramie County Artists Then and Now, is a product of the county’s strong arts community that’s seen countless artists and artisans develop locally through the last 150 years. The 2022 show for the Ed & Caren Murray Art Series will feature five artists who spent their formative years in Laramie County, graduated from local high schools and whose artistic journey was shaped by the culture and dynamics of this unique region.
Artists Brandon Bailey, James Overstreet, Guadalupe Barajas, Kim Castaneda and Steve Knox have all provided pieces from their early careers, as well as their more recent bodies of work, putting in stark relief how each of these "homegrown" artists has grown and perfected their skills while maintaining a style and vision all their own. Included near each artist's work is a biography highlighting their connection to Cheyenne and southeastern Wyoming.
Through the LCCC Foundation, the Ed & Caren Murray Art Series is an annual event at the college that brings new art and artists to campus through gallery shows, workshops, presentations and public receptions. Founded through a generous endowment gift from Ed and Caren Murray, this event kicks off the LCCC Foundation's Cultural and Community Enrichment Series each August.
The public is invited to a reception scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 1, in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery on the LCCC Cheyenne campus. Food and refreshments will be provided. The show is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday from Aug. 22-Sept. 16.