Zonta Club of Cheyenne is seeking entries from artists of all ages and style and experience for its 8th Annual Art Contest. Each year’s contest has a theme intended to raise awareness about Violence Against Women. This year’s theme is Stop the Madness from Spreading, with a focus on finding ways to end the long-term impact that interpersonal violence often has on families, children, and learned behavior.
Art in any medium (except performance art) is welcome including drawings, paintings, prints, textile, photography, poetry, and sculpture. Submissions must be dropped off at the REMAX office at 4000 Central Avenue in Cheyenne no later than 4 p.m. on May 15, 2023. Please include your name, contact information, age category, and price (if for sale) with each submission. A brief interpretive commentary on the art is also welcomed but not required.
A first-place cash prize of $200 and a second-place cash prize of $100 will be available for each of three age categories: younger than 15 years of age, age 15 to 18, and older than 18 years of age. An additional prize $150 prize will also be available for a People’s Choice award.
A reception for the artists, their families, and the general public will be held on May 22nd from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center. The art will be displayed at the Cheyenne Civic Center starting May 22nd for a minimum of one week and possibly several weeks. The public is invited to stop by during regular business hours and view it at their leisure.
For more information or to pose questions that arise, please send an email to Zonta Club of Cheyenne at zonta.cheyenne@gmail.com