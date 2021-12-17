Residents still looking for that perfect holiday gift can relax, as the Cheyenne Artist Guild Holiday Fair is a great spot to buy something special for Christmas morning.

The show runs through Thursday, December 23.

The fair, located in Holiday Park, is full of fabulous presents for under the tree, like paintings, crafts, and more.

Cheyenne Artists Guild President Brenda Treuthardt said this is their third year.

"We noticed that all of the craft shows and everything are just one weekend, and everybody has to go crazy and run around to get their things," she said. "We decided to highlight all of our artists for an entire month. We didn't care, as long as it is the Christmas theme."

She noted that artists undertake a large expense to reserve a space at a show which they fixed.

"It's kind of like a nice give back to our members because you only pay $10 for a wall or a table for the month," she said. "The artists look forward to the fair."

The Cheyenne Artists Guild has about 180 members, and the artists were welcome to have art on sale at the event.

"There are people who are active and people who are non-active," she said. "In this show, we've got new members who have never really done anything in any show before. That's exciting, and the brand new people who just joined say they'll have their art or craft on display for the month. It's fun. In the actual show, there are around 22 artists, and I hit some of the artists up and tell them to hit the gift shop."

She said one table is done by the Veteran's Expressive Group, which got their table for free and sell things they make in their classes.

"We've got pastels, watercolors, photography, and acrylic," Treuthardt said. "We have these Acrylic Clocks, which are old records. We have a Veteran who makes knives; we have jewelry, you name it."

The guild promises that no one will be disappointed by supply chain issues.

"We've got jewelry and your craftier type of jewelers for this show," she said. "We also have things for guys. We're talking nice knives, not pocket knives; we're talking skinners and knives like that."

The group has been located in the Historic Van Tassell Carriage House for 54 years. The building is on the historical registry.

"The city owns the building, and we lease it," she said. "It's a cute, charming little barn."

Treuthardt said the group congregates monthly with art walks, and they encourage each other, which shows at the fair.

"We have an upstairs where we have classes, and we always open things up to the public," she said. "We are a non-profit community gallery, so anybody can put their work in monthly shows. For the holiday show, I keep it for the members only.

The money the group collects for the holiday show pays the expenses.

"It pays for our employees, electricity, insurance, and rent," she said.

Art is a skill that can be cultivated, and she said anyone could be an artist if they work at their craft.

"They don't even need to put their mind to it," she said. "Just let things happen. I help all my artists in every way I can, and they'll always call and ask me for my advice. Where we've helped more is with our Veterans. We have a guy in the holiday show who has bad PTSD, and he's a different person. He's happy that somebody enjoys his art."

For more information, visitcheyenneartistsguild.weebly.com.