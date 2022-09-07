Renowned artist, animator, publisher and graphic novelist Jason Brubaker will make a multi-day visit to Laramie County Community College on Sept. 20-23.
Brubaker’s career began in 1996 drawing hundreds of commercial storyboards for film and television, including work on “Blade,” “Pitch Black” and “Van Helsing.” He went on to work at Dreamworks Animation on the “Kung Fu Panda” trilogy before leaving Hollywood to create award-winning comics and graphic novels. Brubaker successfully boot-strapped and founded his publishing company, Coffee Table Comics, allowing him to pivot from the high-paced, competitive environment of the movie industry to becoming an entrepreneur and building his own company, making his own kind of art and teaching animation and illustration techniques via social media.
A presentation of “An Artist’s Journey” — Brubaker’s personal story about growing up to be exactly what he wanted to be as a child and then realizing that his professional fulfillment as an adult lay elsewhere — will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. The artist will also share stories from his time as an animator at DreamWorks Animation. The presentation is free and open to the public. Seating is general admission with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. A book-signing will follow.
Several additional events will also be offered allowing Brubaker to talk to students in classes, teach workshops and work with Laramie County School District art students. A free public screening of “Kung Fu Panda 2” is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium with an introduction by Brubaker (who was lead animator on the film), followed by photos with the artist and autographs. An exhibit, “Jason Brubaker: Arts and Animation,” will be showing in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery Sept. 19-23.
Brubaker’s appearance at LCCC is funded through the Union Pacific Business & Industry Series at the LCCC Foundation. This fund helps bring individuals from a wide range of industries to LCCC to speak about their professional experiences and teach workshops using their own industry-specific skills.
For more information visit lccc.wy.edu/culturalseries or call 307-778-1110.