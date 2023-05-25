Organization is One of Just 57 Nationwide to Receive Award

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Chair Maria Rosario Jackson announced that Arts Cheyenne is one of this year’s prestigious Our Town grant recipients.

Arts Cheyenne will receive $50,000 to conduct a visioning/design initiative for renovating the Old Cheyenne Airport Terminal into an arts, culture and aviation history facility.

The Old Airport Terminal Building design project is in partnership with the Cheyenne Regional Airport Board.

According to the NEA’s Jackson, Our Town funds are awarded to and invested in culture-driven community development projects.

Jackson added that Our Town projects demonstrate how fundamental art and culture are to local development, helping build stronger, more diverse communities.

In announcing the Our Town award, Arts Cheyenne Executive Director Bill Lindstrom said being able to organize visions for the Old Terminal Building and to structure a development direction is important to the building’s and to Cheyenne’s future.

“People in Cheyenne/Laramie County love the Old Airport Terminal Building,” said Lindstrom. “It has great history, a unique architectural presence, and the structural integrity needed to continue as a community gathering place. We’re looking forward to helping the Airport Board bring it back to life.”

“Congratulations to the Arts Cheyenne team, and thanks to the National Endowment of the Arts for its investment in Cheyenne and in this historic building," said Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Bradshaw. “This Our Town grant will help bring focus to discussions about the Old Terminal’s future.”

The Arts Cheyenne grant was the only Wyoming-based Our Town award made this year.