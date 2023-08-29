On August 20, 2023 at 07:56 am, Wyoming State Park Rangers were dispatched to Curt Gowdy State Park for an unresponsive man. The man was transported to CRMC and later transferred to Swedish Medical Center in Colorado due to life threatening injuries.
Park Rangers turned the investigation over to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of August 20th. The investigation revealed the man had been badly beaten. It is believed the victim had been assaulted at an unknown location and left at Curt Gowdy late Saturday night, August 19th. The victim died from his injuries at Swedish Medical Center on August 27th. The victim was known to be homeless and frequent downtown Cheyenne. The victim went by the alias of Jason Mullen. His true identity is Stacey Mullen, age 50. The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have information about this crime, please contact Detective Delcamp at 307-633-4734 or Detective Sgt. Martinez at 307-633-4763.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.