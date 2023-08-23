The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Work Session on Friday, August 25th at 12:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.).
The purpose of the work session is to receive information on potential future plans for the High Plains Arboretum. The work session will include a history of the arboretum and a virtual tour. Additionally, the session will include remarks from Wyoming State Parks staff and Friends of the Botanic Gardens personnel.
The meeting is available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live streaming video will also be on the City’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.
No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.