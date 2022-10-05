On Friday, October 21, New York Times bestselling authors and nationally award-winning archaeologists Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear will headline Laramie County Library Foundation’s annual Booklovers Bash. Winners of the Mountain Plains Library Association’s “Literary Contribution Award,” and the “Owen Wister Award” for lifetime achievement in western literature, and authors of 84 novels with over 18 million copies printed worldwide, the Gears have created captivating stories, both fiction and nonfiction, that capture their uniquely detailed understanding of history and archaeology.
All proceeds from the Booklovers Bash go to the Laramie County Library Foundation in pursuit of its mission to support Laramie County Library System. With different authors at the helm each year, the event continues to be a celebration of literacy and learning as it raises funds to assist the library in providing free resources, services, materials, and events for the Laramie County community.
In addition to Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear’s presentation, the Booklovers Bash will include a plated dinner, silent auction, live auction, and the infamous Dessert Dash. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in Little America Hotel & Resort’s ballroom. Tickets are available online at https://lclsonline.org/bash/ for $100 per person. Sponsorship tables are also available for purchase.
Don’t miss the opportunity to support your local library while enjoying this one-of-a-kind event. Join Laramie County Library Foundation for the next chapter of its fundraising efforts at this year’s Booklovers Bash.