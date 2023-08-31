Arts Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board (CHPB) invite the public to attend an open house event on Saturday, September 9th at the historic airport terminal located near House Ave. and E. 8th Ave.
The Open House will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will include a special dedication at 10:30 a.m. for the completion of the historic airport fountain restoration project at the newly designated Airport Fountain Park.
The event will offer the public an opportunity to learn about Arts Cheyenne’s efforts with the Cheyenne Regional Airport to renovate and repurpose the circa-1961 Cheyenne Regional Airport Terminal into a new community space. Art Cheyenne leaders look forward to hearing what community members would like to see developed in the terminal building that was such a vibrant part of the life of Cheyenne for so many years.
“The community received a National Endowment for the Arts grant to help organize community input and to design a public arts and aviation history space that serves the public’s desires and needs,” said Mike Morris, Arts Cheyenne Board President. “We hope Cheyenne and Laramie County residents will come out on September 9th to help us celebrate the fountain and to show their interest in the next chapter for the Old Airport Terminal Building,” he added.
Cheyenne played a prominent role in the development of commercial air travel in the U.S. during a heyday which lasted from roughly 1920 until just before World War II. The Terra Cotta Airport Fountain was commissioned by the City of Cheyenne in the mid-1930’s as the airport’s central landscaping feature. The 10:30 a.m. dedication program will include remarks about the history of the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board’s multiple-year efforts to preserve and restore the fountain, a presentation by Don Herrold about Cheyenne’s unique aviation history, and remarks from Cheyenne Architect Jerry Berggren about the highly specialized restoration work.
The City will close E. 8th Ave. between House Ave. and Warren Ave. to accommodate the event. For more information, please contact Lonnie Olson with the Cheyenne Planning and Development Department at (307) 637-6307.